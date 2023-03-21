NEWBURYPORT — It may not quite be ships passing in the night, but a new, 400-foot dredger is expected to replace a 220-foot workboat at the mouth of the Merrimack River by lunchtime.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working since fall on a $9 million project to dredge 226,000 cubic yards of sand from the Newburyport and Salisbury sides of the river along with H&L Contracting.
The New York-based contractor had brought in the 220-foot dredger Oyster Bay, which had successfully completed the 9-foot dredge in Newburyport in November but a combination of technical difficulties and winter weather kept the project from moving forward any further.
The project had initially been scheduled for a March 31 completion date but H&L Contracting has been granted an extension and is working with a Chesapeake, Virginia-based subcontractor, the Norfolk Dredging Company, to bring in the 400-foot Delaware to complete the job.
Support vessels for the Delaware, including the tugboat Daisy Mae, arrived in the area over Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the harbormaster's office, which added the dredger itself is expected to arrive during today's midday high tide.
The dredged sand is expected to be placed on the beach at Plum Island's Reservation Terrace, where a vacant 73rd Street home was heavily damaged during a Christmas weekend storm.
At-large Councilor and Reservation Terrace resident Mark Wright said he has seen plenty of support vessels arrive over the past two days and he is looking forward to the arrival of the Delaware.
"They seem have their act together, based on the way they are mobilizing. We saw a few tugs and whole slew of support vessels come in on Tuesday and truckloads of large pipe is being delivered. So, we are waiting expectantly for the large dredge to come, as this should alleviate the immediate problem," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he has heard residents tell him that they are very excited to see activity on Plum Island again and he shares their enthusiasm.
"I think there will be a sigh of relief when the sand finally starts getting placed out there," he said.
The Delaware will need to complete its work by the end of April but Reardon said the larger vessel should be able to complete the job in half the time it would have taken Oyster Bay.
"It looks like we're headed in the right direction," he said.
A representative from the Army Corps of Engineers did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
