AMESBURY — After nearly two years of thorough consideration and financial maneuvering, two area churches officially reunited under one banner, St. André Bessette Parish.
The newly formed parish became official July 1 and consists of Amesbury-based St. Joseph’s Church, located at 2 School St., and Salisbury-based Star of the Sea Church. There are two Star of the Sea Churches, the town church located at 18 Beach Road. And the beach chapel at 141 North End Blvd.
Despite the consolidation, all churches will remain open with the same names.
The Rev. Ron St. Pierre had been serving as pastor for both churches, resigning after the official unification so that he could be reappointed as the pastor for the new parish. He explained the impact of the decision to unite.
“The move is not going to affect so much the people of the parish as it would me and administration,” St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre came on on the scene roughly three years ago. And just three weeks after being named pastor, the pandemic hit.
“One thing is that we were initially all one parish,” St. Pierre said.
He said bringing both churches under one parish began by going to the Parish Council, a group of people from both St. Joseph’s and Star of the Sea.
“That’s my advisory board for what’s going on in the parish. And so I consulted first with them and then with our finance council about the feasibility of becoming one parish,” St. Pierre said.
He said there will be no church closures following the unification, explaining that recently more than $500,000 was invested to make Star of the Sea Town Church handicapped accessible.
“We’ve just spent $600,000 over there. We’re not closing the church,” St. Pierre said. “And so that’s what needed to be done before we finally went more to the public and the parish.”
He said another matter that needed to be addressed prior to becoming one parish was St Joseph’s sizable debt, which was down to $500,000 by the time he arrived. St. Pierre said he was able to sell an old convent building, which had been empty for 30 years, to wipe out the debt so the two churches could be on even footing prior to unifying.
“It’s not like, ‘OK we’re becoming one parish source to take your money to pay our loan,’” St. Pierre said.
Another step was coming up with an approved name. For that, the council had to submit three names to Cardinal Sean O’Malley, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, for consideration.
“We wanted a name that would unify the two places. Star of the Sea is really a title given to Mary, the mother of Jesus, and St. Joseph was the foster father. and so we wanted something that would unite them both,” St. Pierre said.
He explained why they settled on St. André Bessette.
“André Bessette, who was a religious brother in Montreal, opened a church dedicated to St. Joseph, the St. Joseph’s Oratory. So there was that connection of St. Joseph, but St. Joseph always protected Mary. So we saw in that name a unifying factor,” St. Pierre said.
He said there was little objection to the decision to unite the parishes under St. André Bessette. He said they held a meeting last fall, sending out a letter to more than 2,000 people with 26 people showing up.
“Once we shared what we were looking at, they were accepting of it,” St. Pierre said.
He said that as part of the process, he needed to go before the Presbyteral Council, which is an archdiocese council.
“I made a presentation before a group of four bishops and 31 priests and other laypeople that represent the diocese. We got a vote of 31 and no negative votes from them. So they saw the value in unifying the parishes,” St. Pierre said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.