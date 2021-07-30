SALISBURY – The new owner of the iconic Pat's Diner in Salisbury Square said on Friday he has no immediate plans to tear down the 1950s era Worcester Lunch Car he bought in late May for $380,000 but left the door open to that possibility.
Tusharkumar Patel, owner of the nearby Gulf station at 5 Bridge Road, said he would be hiring a contractor to figure out how much it would cost to renovate the diner to make it a feasible business endeavor. If the cost makes that prohibitive, tearing it down would be the next option.
"We don't know yet," Patel said, adding that if the diner and its ancillary structure is torn down, he could someday put a restaurant there.
The diner at 11 Bridge Road had an asking price of $459,900 but Patel was able to buy it for considerably less.
The $380,000 purchase price includes the land, the lunch car and all restaurant equipment. The Worcester Lunch Car Co. built diners from 1906 until as late as 1961. The property is assessed at $510,000 and was last sold in 2012 for $275,000, according to the town’s online property database.
In October, former owner Pat Archambault announced on her billboard that the business would be closed until spring. But the restaurant never reopened and was last used earlier this week as the setting for a music video shoot.
In March 2020, Pat’s Diner and countless restaurants across the region were forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. At that time, Archambault said she had seen five wars and at least two health crises during her lifetime and would see this crisis through as well.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.