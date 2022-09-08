WEST NEWBURY — The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Pentucket Regional Middle-High School on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 24 Main St.
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. in the school’s rear courtyard. Following the ceremony, student ambassadors will lead tours.
Parking is limited. Attendees may park in the lot located off Main Street, or in the lot next to the former Middle School site.
The new school officially opened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with about 970 students.
The 211,700-square-foot facility has two wings, one that houses students in grades 7 and 8 and another that houses grades 9-12. The wings are joined by a large foyer and dining commons.
The $146.3 million building offers advanced features designed to improve the school’s energy efficiency and learning environment, says Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
A cutting-edge HVAC system and solar roof panels are estimated to save $2 million in energy costs during the next 20 years by reducing the building’s carbon footprint and energy emissions. Students have a dedicated entrance and access to day lockers that will improve student flow. Teachers can utilize flexible learning and planning spaces, as well as breakout areas designated to each grade area, to facilitate and maximize learning opportunities.
The new school also features a 610-seat performing arts center that will support the district’s award-winning arts and music programs as well as community activities, according to school officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.