WEST NEWBURY — Students, teachers, parents and local officials are getting a good look at just what $146.3 million buys this week when taking tours of the new Pentucket Regional Middle/High School building.
West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac are the three towns which make up the Pentucket Regional School District, which received a certificate of occupancy for its new, 211,700-square-foot school from the West Newbury building inspector late last week.
The new, three-story building represents Phase 1 of the school building project and will house roughly 970 middle and high school students when they start the school year Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Phase 2 of the school building project will see an entrance plaza and a permanent parking lot built where the old high school used to stand by Thanksgiving. A stadium, as well as a turf baseball/softball and field hockey field, will also be constructed where the middle school used to be as part of Phase 3 next year.
The building is being constructed by Natick-based W.T. Rich Co., while Boston-based Vertex Companies is functioning as the owner's project manager.
Vertex Site Manager Laurie Soave led a group of local officials, including Merrimac Selectman Chris Manni and Finance Director Carol McLeod on a tour of the new facility Wednesday afternoon.
The two schools are housed in one building separated by a courtyard, which will eventually connect to the entrance plaza out front.
"When you go through the building, you can see across most spaces and into other spaces. There are no blocked walls and there is a continual visual," Soave said.
Both the middle and high school will feature secured reception areas and seventh- and eighth-graders will walk through a shared-use courtyard cafe on their way into school each day, with the gymnasium to their left.
The building is required to meet a LEED silver energy consumption rating and features motion-activated lighting.
"Rooms either have censored lights or sun-censored lights. So, if there is bright sun outside in the dining space or some of the classrooms, the lights will dim automatically. It's all part of sustainability," Soave said.
The two schools include all-new furniture, with white board walls or partitions and many classrooms will feature rolling, diamond shaped seats for the fidgety student.
The high school includes a DaVinci science lab with concrete floors, as well as a kinesiology room connected to a physical education classroom, which middle schoolers will also have access to.
Teachers will, however, not have dedicated classrooms and will utilize shared planning rooms, while a shared performance wing includes music rooms, a "black box" rehearsal room, and a new 600-plus seat auditorium, Soave said.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew led another tour group through the building Wednesday and told them each science classroom will have its own lab area that can double for whatever space is needed.
All classrooms will feature white board dividers and have either 75-inch interactive learning panels or a projector, Bartholomew said.
"Every space is a flexible space and there are wheels on all the furniture so it can be moved around," he said.
Bartholomew said a group of roughly 60 high school students have also been trained to lead their classmates on guided tours of their new building that began rolling out on Tuesday.
"Students have been coming, non-stop. There have been lots of smiles and lots of excitement. But, it is such a big building and they are trying to figure out where to go," he said.
Manni was taking his second tour of the building Wednesday and said it was "outstanding."
"The thing that I am mostly excited about is the value that it is going to bring to our community, our students, our teachers, not only in the immediacy but for the next few decades. This is a really important investment for the three communities and I am very excited about it," he said.
School Building Committee member Ashley Davis of West Newbury, and a Pentucket Regional High School graduate, admitted that Wednesday's tour left her a bit emotional.
"I'm a little overwhelmed. This is a big change but it is better than I imagined it," she said.
Another Pentucket graduate, Merrimac Selectman Ben Beaulieu said he was also impressed.
"It's very cool and it is crazy to think that the two buildings are going to come together," he said.
West Newbury Select Board member Richard Parker did not attend Pentucket himself but has two daughters who did, said the new building is "a dramatic improvement."
