NEWBURYPORT — A wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round is headed for the Bartlet Mall next year after designs for a pair of universally accessible playgrounds got the go-ahead from the city’s Parks Commission and Commission on Disabilities on Thursday night.
The city has been working with M.E. O’Brien & Sons of Medway to draw up designs that will add playground equipment accessible to all at the Bartlet Mall and lower Atkinson Common.
The Parks Commission met in a joint meeting with the Commission on Disabilities to discuss the designs and voted unanimously to approve them Thursday night.
The state awarded Newburyport a $303,000 grant earlier this year to replace the current play area at the Bartlet Mall with an all-inclusive playground.
City Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said the Bartlet Mall plans include an integrated, ramped structure supporting multiple activities, as well as climbing structures, a roller slide and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.
“There will be a number of different and exciting components in there. There will be panels with a tactile or auditory component that will engage and support the needs of children,” she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the universally accessible playground at lower Atkinson Common will be located behind Pepe Field, and will include a new, multiuse basketball court.
Turner said the Atkinson Common playground project’s $525,000 price tag will be funded by Community Preservation Act funding and added that both playground projects are expected to begin construction early in the spring.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the Parks Commission is dedicated to making every playground in the city universally accessible.
“We want them to be open to all. So these new playgrounds will follow that policy guidance,” he said.
Levine also said Minnesota-based Landscape Structures is expected to provide the playground equipment for both projects.
“Their plan is to choose similar equipment for both parks so that it is easier to maintain,” he said.
The volunteer Commission on Disabilities has played “a big role” in making sure the city remains dedicated to universal accessibility, according to Reardon.
“They’ve made a couple of great presentations and this is about giving access to all kids,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.