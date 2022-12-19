NEWBURYPORT — The owners of the city’s newest restaurant say they are getting ready to offer their customers some good ol’ comfort food while also paying their employees a sustainable living wage.
Katie Hickey and Kristen Kilty are the co-owners of The Cormorant, which is expected to open its doors this week at 228 Merrimac St. where the former Mama Dukes breakfast-and-lunch spot most recently called home.
Hickey said the 27-seat restaurant gives them an opportunity to offer customers a neighborhood diner that serves up comfort food such as smash burgers, sandwiches, salads and even frappes made in an old Hamilton Beach blender.
“We were thinking of chicken and dumplings, or our house-made pasta with our Sunday sauce and jambalaya,” Hickey said. “Comfort foods that are all made in-house and that speak to something you might have at your home but elevated a little bit.”
The Cormorant will offer three rotating entrees that change weekly, as well as a trio of weekly dessert options.
“This is a town where everybody’s expecting to cater to people coming in, like tourists from out of town” Hickey said. “We’re saying, ‘You know what? We’re not that huge restaurant downtown. We’re that small neighborhood place where we know our neighbors and they can celebrate their daughter’s softball game victory or two neighbors can catch up over a drink and a burger.’”
Hickey previously served as the general manager for NU Kitchen in Newburyport and Cafe Sarina in Georgetown.
Kilty and Hickey have plenty of experience in the restaurant business and have decided to offer all staff members what they say is a living wage, with tipping not encouraged.
“Kristen and I have seen the downsides of the industry as well as the upsides,” Hickey said. “So, in a market where everyone is fighting for labor, we want to say, ‘There is a problem and let’s address it.’ So we’re taking that opportunity and creating an environment for our staff where they’re rewarded by being paid a living wage.”
Each full-time employee will earn the same wages for similar roles, in both the front and back of the house. They will also receive paid vacation and sick time.
“This is something that is unheard of in a fast, casual restaurant,” Hickey said. “The theory is that they’re staying with us because we’re creating a sustainable life experience for them, which creates a stable work environment and a stable restaurant for our patrons.”
While a plate at The Cormorant may cost more upfront, Hickey said everything should balance out for the customer by the end of the meal.
“They’re gonna have a wonderful plate of food,” she said. “It’s going to be beautiful and it will cost more. But in the end, their check isn’t gonna look different. It’s just not going to have the tip byline. And, if they feel so impressed by their service that they want to tip somebody, that’s acceptable, too.”
Kilty, a Georgetown native, said The Cormorant has been diligently hiring over the past few weeks and they hope to open Friday.
“We feel like we have a very solid crew,” she said. “We’re very excited to open our doors and have them do their thing. We have a full liquor license.”
Hickey said the restaurant’s website is www.thecormorantnbpt.com. They intend to offer takeout as well.
“We’ll have like a takeout window to make it even more accessible,” she said. “That whole neighborhood thing.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
