New rector settles in at St. Paul's Episcopal amid pandemic

NEWBURYPORT — Since coming to the city in June, the Rev. Jarred Mercer has been adjusting to his new home and new role as rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, despite restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Mercer grew up in Florida, but spent the last 11 years in Europe — while he mainly lived in Oxford, England, he and his family also spent a year in Scotland and in Paris.
While overseas, Mercer received a doctorate in theology from Oxford University with a focus on early Christian history. He also served as a priest in the Church of England.
He also authored the books “Love Makes No Sense: An Invitation to Christian Theology” (2019), “Divine Perfection and Human Potentiality: The Trinitarian Anthropology of Hilary of Poitiers” (2019) and “Love Makes Things Happen” (2020).
And while Mercer debated whether he wanted to stay focused on academics or serve as a priest, he said he feels “it was the right move to come to St. Paul’s.”
Since relocating to Newburyport with his wife and three children, Mercer said he and his family have been enjoying the city, even with the pandemic’s implications.
“I think settling in and calling a place home in the midst of a global pandemic has been tricky but we’re getting there and learning our new home in Newburyport,” he said. “We love the place — it’s a beautiful location.”
Additionally, adjusting to his new role as rector of St. Paul’s has been difficult and “really weird,” he said, considering the solely remote nature of the church’s current services.
“A lot of a priest’s life is interacting with people, and I’ve just been preaching to the camera,” Mercer said. “It’s freed up a lot of space for thinking about the overall shape and mission of the church, but I’d like to be able to work on relationships with people and the whole community a lot more.”
Mercer noted that he is glad to be helping provide 300 meals to area residents in need each week through the Among Friends program, and said he hopes to find new ways of connecting with the community throughout and beyond the pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know people within the church and in the surrounding community by opening up St. Paul’s even more and seeing where people can form community together,” Mercer said. “St. Paul’s is already committed to that, but there’s a lot more we can do.”
“I think the pandemic is forcing us to step back and reassess this ‘new normal,’” he added. “I’m looking forward to the opportunities we have ahead of us to grow and the complex changes that are happening around us.”
