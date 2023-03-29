SALISBURY — The new face of the Department of Public Works made his first community appearance at a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night.
Jamie Tuccolo, former deputy director of the Newburyport Department of Public Services, was hired as the new DPW director in Salisbury following the departure of Lisa DeMeo at the end of 2022.
Tuccolo and selectmen exchanged some lighthearted banter before he began his presentation. Tuccolo explained that paving is one of the biggest issues his team is looking to tackle.
“We broke it down into sections," he said. "Geographically, it is easier to try to come up with a pavement plan when you break it down versus just going off of a plan based on roads because there's no real rhyme or reason behind it.”
He said they plan to pave 2.2 miles of road this year.
“If we try to plan on two miles per year, in three or four years this town will be in really good shape," Tuccolo said. "We can use the sections as a guide. This is a guide only. We can go outside of the sections. It's just easier when you are trying to plan to break it down into sections, so you know that every section at some point is getting paving either in spring or fall.”
He provided an update on the Route 1 sewer project.
“Weston & Sampson (engineering firm) will be retesting the new manholes the week of March 27," Tuccolo said. "Property owners will be notified by the Department of Public Works at such time all testing has concluded and are able to connect to the municipal sewer system. At this time, we encourage property owners to seek a quote from the approved drain layers list which is posted on the town's website.”
He also provided updates on the town cemeteries.
“New fence will be going up at Maplewood Cemetery, believe it will be Wednesday or Friday. Tree trimming at Long Hill Cemetery will begin on April 5 and conclude on April 6. Paving at Long Hill Cemetery will be take place when we do the spring paving,” Tuccolo said.
Speaking about the beach, he confirmed that the new Welcome Center will be staffed consistently, and discussed with board Chairman Chuck Takesian about changing its hours of availability from Nov 1 through March 30 to keep the center open longer.
“I just happened to stop there today," Takesian said. "And I was surprised at this time of year by the number of people that were using that bathroom.”
Tuccolo expressed his flexibility with the matter. He also noted during his presentation that starting April 1, the recycling center will be open again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Nov. 1, in addition to being open year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Selectman Michael Colburn praised Tuccolo following his presentation.
“Thank you for bringing professionalism to the DPW,” Colburn said.
