NEWBURYPORT — Breanna Higgins was sworn in as the newest member of the Newburyport School Committee on Thursday night.
The Newburyport City Council and School Committee held a joint meeting Thursday night to select a new member to the School Committee. The meeting was held in the City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m., and was presided over by Mayor Sean Reardon.
In total the joint committee reviewed six applicants for this interim office and allowed them an opportunity to present their credentials for consideration during the meeting. The applicants were Bruce Bergwall, Prince Boateng, Michael Brennan, Thomas Getz, Breanna Higgins and Gregory Kulowiec.
Higgins was selected after two rounds of voting, receiving nine votes to meet the necessary clear majority. She currently works for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and assured the joint committee that there would be no conflict of interest between the two roles.
Higgins will fill the position for the remainder of this term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Should she want to continue to serve on the School Committee beyond this interim period, she will have to run for election in the fall of 2023 for the new term starting in January 2024.
Social emotional learning, concerns with MCAS scores, and the top priority for their hypothetical term were common themes to come up during candidate questioning.
This appointment comes after the resignation of member Sheila Reardon Spalding.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
