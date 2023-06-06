SALISBURY — After several years of planning and dedicated involvement from local skaters and town officials, the new Salisbury skatepark remains on track for a grand opening next month.
Artisan Skateparks began construction in early March at Partridge Brook Park, behind Salisbury Elementary School. Town Planning Director Lisa Pearson, who has been working on the project since May 2014, said that everything is still on pace for a grand opening on July 14.
“They finalized the last pour for the concrete at the skate park, and they are just doing punch-list items now. And then the general contractor has to come in and finish the access path to the area and loam and seed and get everything all ready and stabilized,” Pearson said.
Much of the $850,000 price tag was covered by grants, she said. The town received a $242,000 grant for the ADA work as well as a $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant.
Selectman Chairperson and Parks and Recreation Commission member Ronalee Ray-Parrott said two teenage skaters, Austin Stevens and Keenan Kealey, presented the idea for the skatepark to Parks and Recreation.
“I’m really excited about this project and the thing that makes it most exciting is the fact that it has come from two boys in their teenage years who are now young adults and we were able to take off with that and really get more feedback from even more skateboarders. We had numerous meetings to get ideas about what the park should look like or what the plan should look like, but they were the ones who came up with the whole plan,” Ray-Parrott said.
Stevens spoke about what it means to have the skatepark nearly completed.
“It’s really cool to see something that started seven years ago as an idea to actually come to fruition," Stevens said.
He said that he had to give a lot of credit to the town.
“I came to them with the idea, me and my friend, Keenan, and they really just ran with it. They've been really on board since the beginning,” Stevens said.
Ray-Parrott said she often bikes by the location and is always impressed to see the new developments. She said that she has loved hearing the excitement from residents.
“I’ve heard from lots of adults that they have gone out and bought a skateboard, and they hadn't skateboarded for years and that they are planning to check it out. That makes me excited to hear that,” Ray-Parrott said.
Ray-Parrott elaborated on the highly anticipated grand opening.
“That's going to be an awesome time, because I think we're going to invite back all of the people who helped us come up with this idea and all of the people who really helped with the planning. So all of the little small team meetings that we had, we will be inviting those people back to just show us their stuff, how to skateboard, and really being able to get feedback from the community on what it looks like," Ray-Parrott said.
She explained that the town has been looking into ways to deter graffiti at the new skatepark, including hiring a professional to paint it.
“Unfortunately, we just had a whole bunch of people tagging Lions Park, the Memorial School fields, and the Boys and Girls Club just last week, which is so disheartening because the Parks and Rec puts in so much time and effort to really have our fields and parks and playgrounds and pickleball and all of those things be at the top of the line,” Ray-Parrott said.
