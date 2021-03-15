PLUM ISLAND — Local, state and federal officials are considering the use of environmentally friendly sand bags and wooden posts as a short-term solution to lessen the impact of flooding and storm surge on Reservation Terrace in Newburyport.
Homeowners along Reservation Terrace have sought answers from officials for years due to erosion brought on by the jetties.
A dredging of the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers is expected to take place this fall, which would help rebuild some of the beach in Newburyport, Salisbury and Newbury and improve navigation for boaters.
While officials are excited for this project to begin, they are also cognizant of the need for other short-term solutions as storms continue to plague residents with flooding and property damage.
On Friday, local and state officials held a remote meeting with residents of Reservation Terrace to propose possible strategies.
The call included Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday; Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid; state Sens. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Diana DiZoglio D-Methuen; state Reps. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown; and residents along Reservation Terrace.
Others involved in the ongoing conversation include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Office of Coastal Zone Management, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides.
The officials discussed placing coir bags, which are environmentally friendly unlike plastic bags, along Reservation Terrace. These woven bags would be spread out so that they break up waves on the beach. Wooden posts would also be installed in between each bag to keep them in place.
Other coastal communities have used coir bags successfully, including Sandwich, which was cited at the meeting Friday.
Zeid, who represents Newburyport residents of the island on the City Council, said the cost is "considerably more reasonable" than some of the other short-term solutions suggested over the years. For example, hard structures such as revetments, which are not permitted by the Conservation Commission.
Officials have not determined a timeline or funding for it yet, but with the focus mainly on the area of 73rd Street to 77th Street; it could cost about $175,000, Zeid said. That zone could be extended, though.
"This is a necessary short-term intervention and so, I think everyone is working with that in mind," Zeid said.
In addition to this short-term strategy, Zeid is hopeful that the officials are going to have a conversation about the jetty and "what to do with it to prevent the same erosion pattern from recurring."
The councilor finds it important to separate climate change issues, which would affect the island in the long term, and man-made issues such as the jetties. Pointing to other areas of the island, Zeid said he sees no other major erosion issues at this time.
"You can't stop nature and that's part of the discussion, but, I think, in this case, for Reservation Terrace in particular, the jetty is really something that is an important part of the conversation," he said.
Those looking to stay informed about these discussions can reach out to Zeid at www.reachsharif.com. He can help residents sign up for the Merrimack River Beach Alliance email list to learn about upcoming meetings and initiatives.
Also on Friday, Zeid spoke with internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse about a separate Plum Island issue — Ordinance 69, which would restrict any increase in footprints through redevelopment.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by Councilor at large Afroz Khan and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, was moved to the Committee on Planning & Development following its introduction at a City Council meeting Feb. 22.
Zeid, along with many of the residents he represents, opposes the ordinance. While speaking with DiBiase, he summarized the history behind the Plum Island Overlay District, explaining how limited residents already feel with what they are permitted to do with their properties.
Redevelopment of any building or structure cannot result in more than a 20% increase in the individual or cumulative footprint of all buildings or structures on the lot. That includes sheds, garages and fences.
This ordinance would eliminate that 20% allowance and also take decks into account, Zeid said.
