NEWBURYPORT — The city has a new walk-in pizza shop at The Tannery Marketplace but there are a few rules customers will need to know before placing that first order.
First off, Tony Carbone’s Epicureo only accepts cash and features small batch, made-to-order pizzas.
Something else that makes Epicureo stand out from the crowd is that Carbone doesn’t take phone or online orders – all customers must walk into the shop to order and it closes once they run out of ingredients.
“You come up to the shop door and order your pie,” Carbone said. “I’m kind of like an old school guy but the same attitude goes into the food. The dough is made two or three days in advance and I shred the cheese and make the sauce myself. I don’t want to be just another guy, opening up another shop. I wanted to be making a product that was good enough that people would come and support me and, so far it has been fantastic.”
The Long Island, New York, native previously owned The Urban Epicurean in Boston, where he worked as a personal chef.
Carbone and his wife, Barre, moved to Newburyport about five years ago when he began doing more catering while also teaching himself how to make good pizza.
“I don’t do well in neutral, so I started studying pizza and found out it was my bag. I just fell in love with it,” he said.
Carbone said he eventually perfected a thin-crust pizza that is a cross between a New York and New Haven pie.
“It’s a bit of a mutt. But it is a well-done pizza and I make sure to maintain the crispiness,” he said.
Epicureo is offering a soft opening menu of 16-inch forest four cheese, pepperoni and garlic and herb pies. Carbone said he’s making between 40 and 50 pizzas a day.
“I don’t need to be a millionaire and I’m just trying to get a handle on things right now,” he said.
Epicureo, which opened Thursday, only offers pizza and no soda because Carbone said he doesn’t want to take business away from his neighbor, The Black Duck Market & Deli.
“People are telling me I’m crazy, I’d make so much money on soda. But Ricky over there is a nice guy and it’s a nice business,” he said. “It really is the circle of life in here. I hope to make a little scene out of this and have people hanging out around here.”
Black Duck manager Ricky Patel said Tannery establishments have a handshake agreement not to interfere with one another’s business.
“We want to make sure all the businesses here are making money,” he said. “Tony is a really good guy and I think it’s perfect to have him here since he will bring more customers into The Tannery.”
Carbone said he has been putting a lot of love and time into his new business – roughly 80 hours a week – and is always happy to see people come by and say hello.
“The world is just so quick and on demand and I really wanted to take a step away from that,” he said. “I also really love the fact that we are in this spot because, if people have to wait 20 minutes or so, they can always go to Jabberwocky Bookshop or the Wishbasket next door.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
