NEWBURYPORT — A Washington Street neighborhood will receive new trees after the city cut some down along the rail trail last year.
Twenty-seven Norway maple trees were removed from city-owned property along the Clipper City Rail Trail near Washington Street in December, prompting an outcry from residents who lost much-needed shade and wind buffering.
Parks Manager Michael Hennessey acknowledged he made the decision to cut down the trees, even though he only received approval from the Parks Commission to remove two. But he said the trees were an invasive species that were not structurally sound.
“We had lost about six to eight Norway maple trees in the area of 151 High St. over the summer of 2020,” he said. “It cost about $10,000 between tree work and getting everything settled, repairing fences and labor, so I wanted to alleviate that problem.”
Parks Commission Chairperson Ted Boretti said at the time that he trusted Hennessey’s stewardship and was not overly concerned about the situation but the public outcry prompted the city to budget $20,000 for a revegetation plan earlier this year.
Kim Turner, special projects manager for the mayor’s office, said the revegetation plan features planting native tree species that emulate the Norway maples but are still able to thrive in New England.
Roughly 30 trees and shrubs arrived along the rail trail Tuesday, and Turner and Hennessey met with neighborhood residents who were given a chance to locate the new trees for maximum screening and buffering.
“That gave them a chance to be pleased with the overall look of the project as Mike plants them,” Turner said.
Hennessey said he was able to cut the project’s budget to roughly $10,000, thanks to his experience in volume purchasing through local nurseries.
Four trees were planted Tuesday and five more trees and 15 shrubs were expected to be planted Wednesday. The Parks Department will continue its work over the next few weeks, Turner said.
“We can’t undo what happened so we are trying to make the best of the situation. I do think this will be a much healthier ecosystem in time. Instead of there being invasive Norway maples, we will have native species that are pollinators and habitat for wildlife,” she said.
Turner, who is also a landscape architect, said the revegetation plan gives the city an opportunity to make the situation better for the residents who lost their city trees.
“The trees that came down were an invasive species, so we had an opportunity to replant this area with a native species that will provide the screening and buffer that the neighbors were looking for, as well as habitat for wildlife along the rail trails,” she said.
Hennessey said neighbors seemed “thrilled” with the revegetation plan so far.
“We took some lemons and we turned them into lemonade. It’s going to look beautiful,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
