NEWBURYPORT — Since opening its doors on State Street in November, Castaways Vintage – a clothing and accessories store – is already making its mark when it comes to repurposing clothing and sending a message at the same time.
While repurposing vintage and secondhand clothing, Castaways aims to take the sustainable route when it comes to fashion and mass production in the textile industry. The message and mission make perfect sense when it comes to Earth Day, which will be celebrated locally and nationally this weekend.
The Newburyport location opened nearly four years after owner Bianca Giacalone started her first store in Gloucester.
“I started Castaways in 2019 as an option to offer a West Coast vibe to a New England area,” she said. “We wanted to be able to take advantage of all the unused garments that are thrown away and contributing to the global environmental crisis.”
Giacalone will be present at the Earth Day celebration downtown, hosted by the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, or ACES. She will discuss how vintage and secondhand clothing are better for the environment and for fashion.
Local organizations and residents will set up stations about sustainability and climate issues, including compost, waste reduction, solar energy, energy efficiency, transportation, natural resources and upcycling.
Castaways upcycles clothing and even puts some of its own designs on shirts, jackets and sweaters. The Gloucester location also has a cafe and serves coffee, acai bowls, light breakfast fare and smoothies.
“Save the Planet, Buy Vintage,” is the store’s slogan. From embroidered hats to vintage sweaters to mini skateboards, Castaways has much to offer when it comes to finding thrifted, upcycled and vintage merchandise that is locally sourced, according to Giacalone.
Giacalone said she finds clothes from across the country.
“Wearing secondhand vintage clothing is better because it reduces global garment waste that is aiding in the pollution and environmental issues we are currently dealing with,” she added.
Noting that the biggest impacts of the fashion and clothing industry on the environment are due to fast-fashion industries, Giacalone said consumers buying and discarding clothing at a rapid pace contributes to the waste as well as the culture of overconsumption. This cycle of constant consuming and disposing of clothing further affects the environment, she said.
A new men’s section was recently added at the Newburyport location and a plethora of secondhand button-ups, vintage sports and logo tees and Vans skate shoes are available for sale.
Her advice for consumers is “Reuse, reuse, reuse! There are so many different ways to wear things and support local and secondhand vintage shops and to donate clothes so that they are not just dumped into our landfills.”
An Earth Day sale will also took place at the store, with 20 percent off vintage merchandise.
Castaways Vintage, located at 70 State St., is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
