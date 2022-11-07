WEST NEWBURY — After a less-than-ideal transition for the Planning Department last month, new town planner Susan Brown appears to be taking a firm hold of the reins.
At her first Planning Board meeting in her new role, Brown proposed giving a report on a monthly or quarterly basis.
Her goal, she explained, is to keep elected officials regularly apprised of the planning-related items that she encounters day to day and those that are on her radar long term.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said board member Ray Cook, adding that he liked the idea of regular, brief updates on the biweekly agenda culminating in a longer quarterly report.
Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen agreed and expressed relief that Brown had begun her tenure with the town.
“Isn’t it wonderful to have someone sitting in the corner office?” Bardeen said following the discussion of Brown’s proposal.
Brown was hired following a somewhat controversial process during which the Planning Board went behind closed doors to interview the two finalists for the position. A second finalist, Elizabeth Ware, contended Town Manager Angus Jennings offered her the position first but then rescinded the offer the following day.
Jennings disputed the contention, saying the consideration was contingent on resolving some issues with Ware’s retirement agreement with the state. He said when Ware was unable to do so satisfactorily, he offered the job to Brown.
At a meeting Tuesday, Brown and the Planning Board heard from Karen Iorio of the Drake’s Landing Homeowners Association about work the group felt still needed to be completed related to cleaning out catch basins, manholes and a pond.
Meridian Associates Inc. consultant David Kelley told the board that developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisory LCC of Westwood certified that as of September, everything was completed per the construction plan.
The association wants evidence that a final pond cleanout was done — something the town needs evidence of as well. Iorio said she felt there were a few things Hall mentioned he would do that were not done.
Iorio also mentioned problems with the slope granite curbing on the sidewalks installed just two years ago, saying they did not appear to be put in correctly and were already lifting in places.
The problem is with the interface between the slope granite and the asphalt, Kelley said. He said it was obvious during the installation it “wasn’t the best way … but it was what was approved.” The association should contact the subcontractor who put it in to see if there is a guarantee for the work, he said.
The Fire Department approved the location of a fire hydrant in the development, but exposed pipe near the hydrant needs a coat of red paint. It also said the gate valve is hard to mow around and poses a tripping hazard.
The board determined that its responsibilities have been discharged and the association should deal directly with Hall. Still, board members agreed to ask Brown or planning assistant Kaetlyn Bradstreet to reach out to the developer again about some of the concerns. Kelley said he would as well.
In June 2016, the Planning Board received a special permit application for an open space preservation development for The Cottages at Drakes Landing – a 34-unit, pocket-style community.
Homes in a pocket neighborhood are centered on shared open space. Construction of the development, located at 365 Main St. on land behind the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, began in spring 2018.
In 2020, the project was delayed as the developer worked to address problems related to water running off the site that spilled onto Route 113 (a state highway) as well as a neighboring property during substantial storms.
An open space preservation development allows developers flexibility and creativity, while encouraging land preservation and protection of other natural resources.
Contractors receive density bonus incentives to encourage modestly sized housing units and affordable housing. It aims to underscore community character; protect agriculturally significant land and public water supplies; and diversify housing stock. Applying for a special permit for such a development is an option for any proposed residential development.
Brown briefly discussed the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission’s regional approach to developing housing production plans for the 14 communities under its jurisdiction. The goal is to have plans in place for all communities by 2025, Brown said. West Newbury’s current plan expires in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.