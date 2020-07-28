NEWBURYPORT – The Pleasant Street Gallery at Vintage Chic Anew has a new exhibition of art through August.
Pleasant Street Gallery is a cooperative art gallery housed within Vintage Chic Anew and the Commune Café located at 31R Pleasant St. Twenty-six local award-winning painters, photographers, pastelists and printmakers came together to show and sell their work in partnership with Kimberley Wilson, the owner of Vintage Chic Anew and Bruce Vogel, owner of the Commune Café. The artists have now hung their second exhibition on the walls of both businesses.
Vintage Chic Anew specializes in upscaling furniture and offers gifts and decorative items from several local artisans. Check online at www.vintagechicanew.com for opening hours.
The artists have also created a virtual gallery on social media at www.facebook.com/PleasantStreetGallery or to www.instagram.com/pleasantstreetgallery
