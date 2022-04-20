NEWBURY — Absentee Ballots for the Town of Newbury May 10 annual Town Election are available until noon on Monday, May 9.
Qualified voters may vote by Absentee Ballot at the Town Clerk’s office during regular business hours which are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
The deadline to apply for a mailed ballot is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.
The application can be found at https://www.sec.state.ma.us under the ‘Elections and Voting’ tab.
Alternatively, a written request may be submitted containing your original signature to the Town Clerk by email to townclerk@townofnewbury.org or by mail to Town Clerk, 12 Kent Way, Newbury, MA 01922.
Call the Town Clerk, Leslie A. Haley, with any questions at 978-465-0862, ext. 315 or email townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
