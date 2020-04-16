NEWBURY -- Town Administrator Tracy Blais sought clarification from the state Department of Revenue before presenting for selectmen’s approval three adjustments aimed at providing relief to local taxpayers during the state’s COVID-19 emergency.
In accordance with legislation approved on April 3, Newbury has opted to extend due dates for real estate, personal property and motor vehicle excise taxes and related exemption and deferral applications.
In particular, Blais felt a provision that would waive interest and penalties for municipalities bills due between March 10 and June 1 had the potential to confuse the public, so she confirmed her understanding of the provision with Sean Cronin of the DOR.
“The relevant language in the legislation states that the payment be ‘made after its respective due date but before June 30.’ If the bill is paid on June 30, it is too late for the waiver to apply,” Blais said. That means the last day for a taxpayer to pay the bill and quality for an interest or late fee waiver is June 29.
As Blais explained it, “if a property tax bill’s due date was extended to June 1 and is paid on June 30, interest will run from the due date of June 1 to June 30. If, however, the bill is paid on June 29, the interest will be waived.”
In addition, real estate and personal property taxes due on May 1 are now due on June 1, and motor vehicle excise taxes due on March 12 and May 8, are now both due on June 1. The deadline to apply for property tax exemptions or deferrals is now June 1.
Blais said that although the Treasurer/Collector’s Office remains closed, residents can pay municipal bills online at www.townofnewbury.org. Or mail check and remittance to the municipal lock box at Town of Newbury, PO Box 822, Reading, MA 01867 or directly to the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 12 Kent Way, Suite 101, Byfield, MA 01922. Anyone with questions can email Blais at admin@townofnewbury.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.