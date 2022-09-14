NEWBURY — The town’s Household Hazardous Waste Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newbury Elementary, 63 Hanover Drive.
The event will be held rain or shine, and contractors are not able to use this event to dispose of materials.
Clean Harbors will accept oil-based paints (not latex paint), varnishes, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, and other household hazardous chemicals.
Costs for Newbury residents are $25 for up to 10 gallons or pounds, and $40 for up to 25 gallons or pounds. Residents should expect to be charged by the size of the container, not the approximation of the chemicals remaining in the container.
Cash and checks, made payable to the Town of Newbury, will be accepted. No credit cards.
Carpooling is encourages as the town is charged per vehicle. Out-of-town vehicles may attend from noon to 1 p.m. at the full price of $60 for up to 25 gallons or 25 pounds.
Prepay/preregister at the Newbury Health Department Office at 12 Kent Way, Byfield. Registration hours are Monday to Thursday from noon to 4 pm. and Thursday until 7 p.m. People must show proof of residence.
If the can says, “Clean up with soap and water,” it is not hazardous waste.
Water-based paint is not considered hazardous and you should pop the lid on your container open and let it dry out then put out with your regular weekly trash.
Set out with the lid still off so our trash collectors can see that it is dry. Please be certain it is fully dry so it does not “decorate” the street or nearby cars when collected, according to town officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.