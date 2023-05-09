NEWBURY — The Friends of the Newbury Town Library's annual plant sale takes place Saturday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield. Visit the library for many quality plants for sale, raffle prizes, and advice from a garden design expert. Donuts and coffee available from Lowe’s Donuts. Newbury hats, flags and Newbury Town Library mugs also available.
All proceeds will support the Newbury Town Library’s programs, resources, and technology. For more information on the event or on how to donate plants, email friendsofnewburytownlibrary@gmail.com
