NEWBURY — The town has appointed a new veterans graves officer.
William DiMaio, a 42-year resident of Newbury, said this new position and his current position as constable allow him to fulfill "a civic responsibility, a civic duty."
The veterans graves officer is a veteran appointed by the town who ensures every veteran's grave in the town is well kept and cared for. Duties may include repairing, replacing and/or cleaning graves. This may also include making sure flags are placed near veterans' graves every Memorial Day.
DiMaio said he will serve his term until at least spring.
"For me, it's a chance to give something back to the town of Newbury, to the residents of Newbury, and to honor and respect the veterans whose graves I'll be checking out," he said.
DiMaio was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving a year in Vietnam in the late 1960s. He is disabled due to inadvertent exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange while he served there.
He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his significant contributions in Vietnam.
