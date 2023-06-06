NEWBURY — Local artists Kathryn Muse and Chris Bergin will have some of their current work displayed at the Benson Gallery, 258 High Road.
The show runs from Friday to Sunday, with an opening reception Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The gallery is open Friday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Bergin finds inspiration for his watercolors from the marshes and beaches surrounding Newbury.
Muse paints in pastels, oil and watercolors. She taught art to adolescents and teens for many years, and now offers adult art classes in her barn studio on the Newbury marshes.
The gallery also displays the life work of late sculptor Beverly Benson Seamans along with jewelry, ceramics and blown glass from local artists.
