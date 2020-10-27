NEWBURY — The town ballot drop box has been moved to the police station for added security, the town clerk reported Tuesday.
Voters will find the drop box in the lobby at 25 High Road.
Voters may also return their completed ballots by mail or directly to the town clerk's office at 12 Kent Way on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No ballots should be brought to the polls on Election Day.
