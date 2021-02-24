NEWBURY — The Select Board met Tuesday night via Zoom, mostly focusing on a proposed zoning amendment for the annual Town Meeting on April 27.
The amendment concerns replacing the special permits portion of the town's zoning bylaw with a section containing provisions on designation of the special permit granting authority, procedures and filing requirements, conditions of approval and related matters.
Board member Geraldine Heavey raised concerns about the proposed amendment, saying parts were too vague.
After further discussion, the board ultimately decided to send recommendations about the amendment to the Planning Board. A public hearing on the amendment would be scheduled.
Police Chief John Lucey gave an emergency management update to the board.
Lucey explained that Newbury is in the "green" category in terms of new positive COVID-19 case numbers and that the town is on the cusp of entering the "gray" category, which he said is the best it could be in on the state's risk assessment map.
Lucey explained that although the town is ready to distribute the vaccine, it is having difficulty with the limited supply available.
“The problem right now is getting vaccines to our clinics,” Lucey said.
Lucey also provided an update on the town's Plum Island emergency egress project. He said there would be a public workshop March 22 from 2 to 5 p.m., with a site visit planned for March 23 at 2 p.m.
Also at the meeting, board Chair JR Colby dismissed a rumor he said had been circulating that the Select Board looked into changing the Byfield ZIP code, noting that it was false.
The meeting ended with the board going into closed session to discuss litigation strategy in the case of Seacoast Canine LLC and Jennifer Ford v. Town of Newbury Zoning Board of Appeals concerning property at 35 Downfall Road.
