NEWBURY — The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a one-day liquor license for a retirement party at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm later this summer.

All five board members, including Chair JR Colby, were in favor of the license. The party will be held in honor of Susan Hoffman, a town resident.

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm is a 230-acre historic property owned by Historic New England.

Because the venue is labeled “family-friendly,” the board needed to grant permission for liquor to be served on the property.

The board also approved a commercial clamming permit for resident Samuel Richard.

State law requires a permit for “landing and selling finfish, shellfish, lobsters, edible crabs and other living marine resources in Massachusetts.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you