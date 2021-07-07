NEWBURY — The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a one-day liquor license for a retirement party at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm later this summer.
All five board members, including Chair JR Colby, were in favor of the license. The party will be held in honor of Susan Hoffman, a town resident.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm is a 230-acre historic property owned by Historic New England.
Because the venue is labeled “family-friendly,” the board needed to grant permission for liquor to be served on the property.
The board also approved a commercial clamming permit for resident Samuel Richard.
State law requires a permit for “landing and selling finfish, shellfish, lobsters, edible crabs and other living marine resources in Massachusetts.”
