NEWBURY — The Selectboard granted a reprieve to all but one of the trees on Cottage Road slated to be cut down.
At a recent meeting, the board voted 4-0 to have the Highway Department cut down the maple tree on the corner but prune and maintain the rest of the towering timbers on the road. Chairman JR Colby wasn’t present, so the meeting was led by Vice Chair Alicia Greco.
At a mandatory public hearing held this summer to discuss the trimming and removal of shade trees, Tree Warden Tim Lamprey announced his recommendation to remove five maples near 2 Cottage Road, saying they all have some degree of rot and raised public safety concerns.
But after numerous residents objected in writing, the issue was brought before the board. Under state statute, the Selectboard makes the call if the tree warden receives written objections to a planned tree removal.
Developers Mark Depiero and John Morris purchased the house, barn and land at 2 Cottage Road, formerly known as the Plummer Homestead, for $2.1 million with plans to build five single-family homes, renovate the house, and turn the barn into a separate dwelling.
“Let’s not take (the trees) down yet,” said board member Michael Doyle. "If they can be kept up and healthy, let’s keep them up.”
“Those trees may need to come down eventually but the town does have a tree fund and I’d like to see them replaced,” Greco said. The board agreed it would be best for the replacement of any trees to happen after Dipiero’s housing development is completed.
Noting that tree roots are growing under the road, Lamprey said there were still a lot of issues with the remaining trees. He said it is important to be proactive.
“I just worry about the great ice storm of 20-whatever,” he said, looking ahead at winters to come.
He stressed that allegations made by some abutters that he is “a pawn in the middle of this” were inaccurate. His role is to respond to requests to evaluate the town’s trees.
“It is the board's decision, ultimately,” he noted. This summer, Michelle Augeri, who led the attempt to preserve the homestead, said Lamprey is "a pawn in a battle that’s going on in our neighborhood.”
Dipiero "wants those trees down — he’s using you and the town to do it," Augeri said at the time. “Mark Dipiero has the town in his pocket."
“I feel you are very independent and I have full faith in you,” Greco told Lamprey last week. The board agreed the tree slated for removal would be taken down before winter.
In other business, board members discussed the removal of Larkin Dam with Ben Gahagan of the state Division of Marine Fisheries. The topic was tabled until members are provided more information and Colby is present.
“I don’t want to spend taxpayers' money without being informed,” member Gerry Heavey said.
Gahagan said he hopes to move forward with a grant application that would cover feasibility and design studies and dam removal. The dam has failed, making it a liability and attractive nuisance for the town.
Marshall Jesperen of the Finance Committee offered a presentation on the town’s economic situation, noting that uncertainty over the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic is creating “a very foggy future right now.”
“Although it is foggy, I’m definitely not sounding a panic alarm at this time,” Town Administrator Tracy Blais said.
It remains unclear when in-person meetings will resume; however, the board agreed to begin allowing public comment at its meetings again. Greco was tasked with creating written parameters and bringing a draft back to her colleagues.
The board went into executive session for contract negotiations for the new police chief and deputy chief.
