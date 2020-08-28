Newbury board votes 3-2 on new police chief, deputy

NEWBURY -- Deputy Police Chief John Lucey Jr. was selected to succeed Police Chief Michael Reilly as the new top cop in town Tuesday night. The appointment, contingent on contract negotiations, came in a split vote by selectmen.
Reilly announced earlier this month his plans to retire at the end of September. Sgt. Patty Fisher was chosen to fill the deputy police chief position.
After 32 years on the police force, 14 as chief, Reilly said it was time for new ideas and energy.
In his written succession plan, Reilly recommended choosing Lucey and Fisher – in-house candidates who already know the town and its citizens.
“Bringing in external candidates at this point would be detrimental to internal department morale. It would be an insult to the personnel who worked so hard and have been so loyal to the Newbury Police Department if they are overlooked for promotion,” Reilly stated.
Selectboard member Gerry Heavey asked to hold off on the appointments. As the newest board member she said she wanted to meet the candidates – or at least see their resumes – before voting on these two key positions. She had asked for information on the process to replace the police chief three weeks ago and was told by Chairman JR Colby that it would be on the agenda for this week’s meeting.
But the board didn’t receive Reilly’s entire succession plan until earlier that day. Heavey said she assumed background information and resumes would be provided to the appointing authority as a matter of process. Her motion to postpone the vote until more information was obtained failed, 2 to 3, with Mike Doyle standing with her; Colby, Vice Chair Alicia Greco and Geoff Walker voted no.
Doyle was waiting for a resume from Lucey that he had requested two weeks ago. Noting that the police chief is currently the highest paid job in town – Reilly's base pay is $150,806 – Doyle said, "I would like to see some credentials before we take a vote.”
He proposed having Lucey continue serving as interim chief while the board does its due diligence.
“What’s the rush?” he asked. Heavey agreed, saying, "We’re not doing our job if we don’t have people come before us and present their credentials. I don’t know these officers. It’s not personal, I just want to do the job I was elected to do.”
But Colby accused Heavey and Doyle of not “doing your homework.” As a lifelong resident, he said he feels the police department has never been more professional than in recent years.
“Patty and John are more than qualified for these positions,” he said. “Not sure what bringing someone outside would do to morale.”
Heavey pushed back, saying her attempts to research the appointments were hampered because the full succession plan was not provided until earlier that day.
“Don’t put this on us,” she told Colby, noting a “snarky email” he had sent her when she first asked about the replacement process three weeks ago.
Both Greco and Walker initially indicated that, while they supported Reilly’s recommendations, they were OK with holding off on taking a vote that evening. But when the motion to appoint was made, they voted with Colby. Walker contended that with recent turnover in leadership for Newbury’s building inspector and conservation agent, institutional knowledge was “hugely important in these days and times.”
“I have faith in this police department. I have faith in its leadership. Bringing someone else in would be harmful,” said Greco.
Lucey’s base salary is currently $112,423, according to Town Administrator Tracy Blais on Thursday.
