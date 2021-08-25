NEWBURY — The Select Board voted 4-0 on Tuesday night to send a memo to all town boards and committees, reminding them of a 2017 policy that all meetings be recorded and uploaded to the town website for public viewing.
An incident recently occurred in which the Board of Health refused to record its meeting, Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said.
JR Colby, who serves as vice chairperson, abstained from the vote, saying he had mixed feelings on the matter.
He recalled when the policy was first implemented, saying constituents wanted all town meetings broadcasted and recorded. At the time, there was "big pushback" from the Board of Health and the Board of Assessors, Colby said.
"I can see both sides of it," he said. "They both deal with potentially embarrassing things to people."
Colby noted that it was difficult to know where to draw the line. For example, it could put the spotlight on someone who is behind on their taxes or struggling to stay in their home, he said.
At the same time, he and others pointed out that anyone can take out their phone and record a public meeting.
"Is it in the public's best interest to know what the Board of Health is discussing?" Greco said. "I would argue, yes."
Select Board member Mike Doyle said he understood both sides, but agreed with Greco, saying "it's our job to be transparent."
"As a consumer, I want to know what restaurants have mouse feces in their kitchens and it's embarrassing, but I want to know because I'm a consumer," Select Board member Gerry Heavey said.
Matt Cooper, the town's IT director, noted that all information discussed at board and committee meetings is public knowledge anyway.
"It can be easily acquired with a public records request form," he said, adding that anyone could post that information online.
"If there is a concern about openly shaming someone, discretion can still be used in a public meeting," Cooper said.
Also on Tuesday, the board unanimously approved an entertainment license for Plum Island Sunset Club, which opened Friday. The license permits the restaurant to have live music every day from noon to 7 p.m.
The original request was for music to be permitted until 9 p.m. but board members wanted to keep with precedent. They could not find an example of any other restaurant having amplified music later than 7 p.m. Representatives for the restaurant agreed to go with that for now.
Other approvals by the Select Board included the appointments of Newbury police Officer Jason daCunha to sergeant; new, full-time patrolmen John Baker and Nathan Hunter and new reserve Officer Theodore Dillon to the department; and Sgt. Jay Routhier to special officer.
Police Chief John Lucey spoke highly of Routhier, explaining that although he is eligible for retirement, he wants to stay with the department in some capacity. In this role, he wold remain available for private details, traffic control and potential emergencies.
Heavey inquired about efforts to diversify the Police Department, asking why it is made up of predominantly white men.
Lucey said the department has 22 personnel, including three women — one is deputy chief and two are dispatchers. He encouraged people of all backgrounds to apply to the department, noting that these are the people who sent applications.
