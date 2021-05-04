NEWBURY — Solutions for Town Hall and the Council on Aging, affordable housing, budgets and the impacts of COVID-19 were just a few of the topics addressed during a candidates forum Tuesday night via Zoom.
For the Select Board, incumbents Alicia Greco and Geoffrey Walker are seeking their third and fifth terms, respectively. Challenger Dana Packer, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Delta Airlines pilot, is seeking one of the two available three-year seats.
For the Triton Regional School Committee, incumbent Paul Goldner faces a challenge from Matthew Landers for a three-year Newbury seat. Both races will be on the ballot for the election May 11.
The Daily News of Newburyport and the Newbury Council on Aging sponsored the forum with broadcasting assistance from the town's Information Technology Department. Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge served as moderator.
All three Select Board candidates acknowledged a need for a new Town Hall and a new, expanded space for the Council on Aging. As for whether that means one building or two, the candidates agreed there needs to be further discussion before any decisions are made.
Greco, who serves as the board's vice chair, said the town has invested in the 25 High Road location, which has access to municipal water and sewer. She believes every town building should have access to municipal water and sewer.
The COA expansion committee recently drafted a plan for a combined building, which has not yet been discussed with the Select Board, she added, saying those discussions need to take place first for everything to come together.
Acknowledging that plan for a combined Town Hall and council space in the area of High Road and Morgan Avenue, Packer said he would like to see additional options.
"If we just offer the citizens of Newbury one option, I'm afraid it may be a failure on the vote side," he said.
Walker was open to different ideas, saying voters will have the final say at Town Meeting.
Speaking about the Select Board's role in securing affordable housing for the town, Walker said an official plan needs to be certified.
The Planning Board identified a list of potential affordable housing sites in its 2018-22 Housing Production Plan, but Packer said many residents may not even know about it.
He emphasized the need for communication between town officials and residents on a plan for affordable housing.
The town's master plan should serve as a guide for residents to speak about what they want, Greco said, adding, "I believe the role of the Select Board is to take an overarching position and not be myopic in one location, but look at it from a 300-foot level."
The candidates also addressed public access cable TV programming, which is funded through a 5% fee charged on cable bills. Packer and Walker agreed that the legality of how the money can be used, especially when it comes to the school district, is "confusing."
Packer said there has to be a legal means to go about getting the funding to the town and the school district's cable access programs, which may mean hiring independent counsel to assist with the matter. Greco suggested that the money be moved into the free cash account so it can be properly appropriated for the school district.
When asked if occasional disagreements between members help broaden discussions or hurt the ability of the board to get things done, Walker said he tends to play the role of "consensus builder."
The former elementary school teacher and former Planning Board member said disagreements are fine if they help to reach a solution. But Walker said he also does not like "constructive dialogue to get off track."
Greco said disagreements hurt the board. Though she did not name them, Greco pointed to the voting records of "the two newest Select Board members," saying they have "a different vision for the town."
"When your local government stops working and it's contentious, it's not good for the taxpayer," she said. "It's not good for the resident. It's not good for the community.
Packer said disagreements could hurt the board, but noted that not all five members are not going to agree all the time since members should represent the varying views of voters.
During the School Committee portion of the forum, Goldner and Landers expressed support for Superintendent Brian Forget.
With nine members on the committee, Goldner said he understood that each member had differing opinions when it came to responding to COVID-19 concerns but believed the public had plenty of opportunity to listen to those conversations.
Landers said the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education "failed" the districts by not establishing clear standards to follow this year and that some committee members had other motives.
Landers said one of the main reasons he is running is because parents have not had a voice during these discussions. He also emphasized the need to focus on mental health and crisis intervention for students, especially those who have fallen behind this year.
When asked what they believe the biggest challenge is for the committee this coming year, Landers said it is gaining the public's trust back, while Goldner said it was working on the budget and building up the district's new health and wellness program.
Goldner, a physics teacher at Newburyport High School, said the state does not provide enough funding for regional districts such as Triton, so the bulk of the school budget falls on the three towns.
Landers, a division manager for an electrical supply company, agreed, but said there are other aspects of the budget that should be considered.
The repairs to the Newbury Elementary School roof, for example, could have been submitted for possible funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, he said.
