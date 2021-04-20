NEWBURY — The Daily News and Newbury Council on Aging will co-sponsor a candidates forum Tuesday, May 4, for residents running for the Select Board and Triton Regional School Committee.
The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. and be available to watch via a Zoom link.
In the first 15 minutes of the forum, Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge will ask questions of Paul Goldner, the incumbent seeking reelection as one of Newbury's representatives on the School Committee, and challenger Matthew Landers. Each candidate will be given time for brief opening and closing statements.
In the second portion of the forum, Lodge will ask questions of the three candidates for Select Board, including incumbents Alicia Greco and Geoffrey Walker, and challenger Dana Packer. This portion is expected to last about 45 minutes and will include opening and closing statements from each candidate.
The public will not be allowed to speak during the forum but is encouraged to email questions for consideration to Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
The town election is Tuesday, May 11.
The Zoom link for the forum May 4 is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89119516968.
