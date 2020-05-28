NEWBURY – The Daily News is sponsoring a Zoom forum for candidates for town offices in Newbury tonight, May 28, which follows the Q&A held by the newspaper online with four candidates for the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday night.
The online forum tonight runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be moderated by Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge.
Seats for the public will be limited to 90 people and only candidates will be allowed to speak.
Susan Noyes, IT director for Newbury, will enable the newspaper to conduct the forum via Zoom and will lend technical and time-keeping assistance; Ethan Cohen, production and operations specialist for the town, will handle the livestreaming on www.tnctv.org and live broadcast on Comcast Newbury Channel 9.
Tonight's Zoom forum is meant to give anyone running for office, other than for selectman, three minutes to introduce him or herself and talk about their reasons for running for office.
To join the Zoom meeting at 6:30 tonight:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82599681886
Meeting ID: 825 9968 1886
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,82599681886# US (New York)
+13017158592,,82599681886# US (Germantown)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 825 9968 1886
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbxIAa2DgP
The tape from Wednesday night's session with candidates for selectmen is expected to be up on the Newbury Channel and YouTube by this evening.
