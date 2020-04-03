NEWBURY – In response to Gov. Charlie Baker's ban on non-essential business operations, all private parking lots on Plum Island are closed, according to Michael Reilly, Newbury’s police chief and emergency management director.
The town of Newbury will strictly enforce its “Permit Parking Only” restrictions on all public ways on Plum Island in Newbury as it continues to combat the COVID-19 threat. Aggressive enforcement of the permit parking bylaw will result in violators being ticketed and towed.
The city of Newburyport closed its public beach parking lot earlier this week. Private parking lot closures will remain in effect until the non-essential business closure mandates are lifted. This decision was made in conjunction with emergency management, public health, public safety and town government officials after Baker closed all state beach parking areas on Thursday
"The beaches are not closed, but we will stress to beachgoers that the beaches should only be used for transitory (walking, jogging) purposes. People should not be gathering in groups and spending the day at the beach,” Reilly said.
