NEWBURY -- Newbury's municipal facilities are closed until March 27 in response to the threat of COVID-19. This closure includes the Town Offices, 12 Kent Way; Town Library, 0 Lunt St.; and Council on Aging, 62 Hanover St. In addition, the town requests that local organizers cancel or postpone all public meetings for at least two weeks to reduce the risk of exposure in the community.
However, not all town leaders completely agree with the choice.
The decision to close all facilities was made by Town Administrator Tracy Blais after reviewing the most recent information provided by Gov. Charlie Baker's Office and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and in consultation with Selectmen Chairman JR Colby, Health Agent Deb Rogers, and Emergency Management director and Police Chief Michael Reilly.
"Ultimately, the administrator delivers the order and did so in this case,” said Colby on Saturday morning, adding that Reilly also has the authority as emergency management director to close facilities in an emergency.
“Given the circumstances, a proactive approach to protecting our citizens’ and town staff’s health seems most prudent,” Colby said. The closure will be reevaluated in two weeks.
But Selectman Mike Doyle said he believes the plan goes too far. A pharmacist who retired after for 40 years, Doyle said on Saturday that he “totally agrees” with closing down the senior center and the call to limit large-scale public meetings. He said he needs to “think more” about whether closing the public library makes sense, but believes shutting down the Town Offices is an overreach.
“Like businesses, we must continue on with a safe plan,” said Doyle, noting, “This is the town’s busy time of year.”
A press release issued on Saturday states that the decision "comes after significant discussion and consideration of how this may impact our residents. Our priority at this time is to protect both the public and our workforce during this unprecedented emergency. These deliberate, proactive steps are taken as a preventive measure in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
"We’re working hard to minimize disruptions in municipal services and wanted to remind residents of some convenient, online payment options; including purchasing dog licenses, parking permits, paying real estate, personal property, boat and motor vehicle excise taxes and parking tickets. Building and waterway permits may also be obtained online, and town employees will still be available via email and telephone."
Colby said his team is currently developing protocols for holding any necessary meetings during this time period.
“We also will be working on solutions to allow remote participation for board and committee members and public input if that becomes necessary as the situation evolves,” he said, adding that Susan Noyes and the IT department are looking into wireless solutions.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the town's website, www.townofnewbury.org, or Massachusetts DPH, www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus, the statement concludes.
