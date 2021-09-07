NEWBURY — The Council on Aging will host a performance by the Delvena Theatre Group on Thursday at 1 p.m., “Thirteen Things About Ed Carpolotti.”
This one-woman play, featuring actress Lynne Moulton, is about the widow of a wheeler-dealer contractor who discovers that her husband, Ed, has left her in debt to the banks, her family and the mob.
As she struggles to escape her creditors and understand how her husband could have left her in such pain and doubt, a mysterious list of 13 things embarrassing to Ed is offered to her if she can come up with $1 million in two days.
The performance will be held at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Byfield.
On Monday, the Council on Aging will host birthday bingo at 1 p.m. at 63 Hanover St.
On Tuesday, a luncheon catered by Starboard Galley will begin at noon at PITA Hall, 8 Plum Island Turnpike. Seating is limited and registration is required.
The event is funded by a grant from the Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women to help alleviate social isolation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sept. 15, the Council on Aging will host a watercolor class with Bill Duke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 63 Hanover St. Supplies will be provided. Space is limited.
On Sept. 21, join Andrew Walker and Marie Lucey from the Gordon College Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness for a seminar on balance and fall prevention. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. in the community room at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
To learn more or to register for an event, call the Council on Aging at 978-462-8114.
