NEWBURY — The fate of a new Town Hall, the role of social media in schools and politics, and much more were discussed at Monday's candidate forum.
The forum, held roughly a week before voters head to the polls on May 9, took place at the Newbury Council on Aging, located at 12 Kent Way, and was co-sponsored by the COA and The Daily News of Newburyport. Daily News editor Dave Rogers served as moderator.
The event featured the two candidates for the Triton Regional School Committee, incumbent Paul Myette and Josephine Antico; and three for Select Board, incumbent J.R. Colby, William DiMaio and Leslie Matthews.
Each candidate was allowed a minute for opening statements and two minutes for closing statements, with 90 seconds to answer each question. Also invited were Fish Commissioner candidates Augustus Campbell and Alexander Maxon. Neither made it to the forum.
The forum began with the School Committee candidates. They were asked questions ranging from how they value noncore subjects such as music and arts to how they would sell Triton public schools to someone contemplating a move to Newbury.
Both candidates shared their takes on the hot-button issue of banning certain books in schools. Antico said she believes parents should read any books their child is being asked to read for themselves before going to the schools to complain.
“Don't let anybody else determine what your children look at before you look at it,” Antico said.
Myette said he believes parents should have the right to keep their own child from reading certain books, but spoke against the idea of broad book bans. He spoke specifically about book bans in regard to gender identity.
“The average LGBTQ student is four times as likely as their non-LGBTQ peers to commit suicide. When we can put stories in front of children and that help other children see them as human because it's not about their gender identity, it's about the way they're treated. We're not just talking about controversial stories, we're talking about keeping kids alive,” Myette said.
When asked about the most important pursuits the Triton Regional School District faces, both candidates spoke on the state of current school buildings and the need to improve them.
Speaking on how the Triton budget is split between the three member towns, Myette acknowledged how difficult it can be for whichever community bares the brunt in a given year while outlining some of the challenges of switching to a new formula.
“The really difficult part is that there's a base formula that goes into these regional agreements. If we alter it, any town can go back to the original base if they disagree with it in a given year,” Myette said.
Speaking on social media, both mentioned the harm it has caused students. Myette spoke to the mental and emotional harm he has seen social media cause, while Antico focused more on her belief that social media is a distraction to learning in the classroom.
The candidates for Select Board followed the same format.
On the issue of Town Hall, both Colby and DiMaio spoke in favor of the proposed plan at 25 High Road. Although supporting the project, Colby addressed concerns of building a new Town Hall while also on the hook for a new Triton high school and a new Whittier Tech building by bringing up an estimate from Triton Superintendent Brian Forget.
“Triton, according to Brian Forget, is probably six or seven years off before there's a shovel in the ground. The time to slot this in is now,” Colby said.
Matthews explained that she is not necessarily against a new Town Hall.
“I think that we can do a better job on it. I'm not opposed to the location as well, but I think there are other locations that are still suitable for that reason,” Matthews said.
When asked about whether local politics had grown toxic, each candidate said yes. However, Matthews said that no one particular side was to blame.
“It's from all coming in all directions. What I want to do with something like that is I want people to be able to get up and be comfortable with speaking. To one another in a civil conversation, asking questions and not interrupting conversations and listening to what the other party has to say,” Matthews said.
Both Colby and DiMaio placed the blame for the growing toxicity on social media, with each becoming somewhat agitated while speaking about what they described as echo chambers and dishonest claims.
“There are some strange situations that go on in town. People advocate for things and sometimes they're not factual, and I don't like that at all. I'm sure social media has me tagged as a yes man, a puppet, which I am not. I'm not associated with any political group, any action group here at all. I'm a puppet for no one,” DiMaio said,
Colby said he does not view social media as a fair forum because not everyone has the chance to speak equally.
“People get blocked, chairs of boards get blocked. Citizens with differing opinions get blocked. This is going on. I know people that this is happening to. If you're not adding to the message of the echo chamber, you get blocked,” Colby said.
Matthews endorsed social media as a viable platform.
Throughout the forum, candidates remained respectful of each other, with no one speaking out of turn and no one singling out any of the other candidates. There were few seats left available as around 30 residents filled the second-floor room.
