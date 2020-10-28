NEWBURY — The Council on Aging is offering rides to the polls Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Anyone who is interested is asked to identify their polling station when requesting a ride. The Precinct 1 voting station is at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave. The Precinct 2 voting station is at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
The council is also offering rides to Market Basket every Tuesday beginning Nov. 10. Riders will be picked up starting at 9:30 a.m.
Riders must wear a mask in the van. The van is sanitized between trips to ensure the safety of riders and the driver, and limited space is available. To schedule a ride, call 978-462-8114.
