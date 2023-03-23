NEWBURY — Select Board and Triton Regional School Committee hopefuls will be faced with hard-hitting questions as they make their respective cases to local residents during a candidates forum May 1.
The forum, moderated by Daily News editor Dave Rogers, kicks off at 11 a.m. in the second-floor hearing room at the town offices, 12 Kent Way.
Incumbent JR Colby, William DiMaio and Leslie Matthews are running for two seats on the Select Board.
Incumbent Paul Myette and Josephine Antico are both running for a single School Committee seat. Vying for fish commissioner are Augustus Campbell and Alexander Maxon.
This event is co-sponsored by The Daily News and Newbury Council on Aging, with assistance from the Town of Newbury’s information technology staff.
Council on Aging Director Cindy Currier said the forum will be an in-person event with the first 20 minutes focused on candidates for fish commissioner, the next 20 minutes focused on candidates for School Committee, and the final 50 minutes focused on candidates for Select Board.
“Apparently, the COA has hosted this for quite some time,” Currier said. “I started with this position in the fall of 2020. So come the spring of 2021 when there was an election, the town clerk had reached out to me and let me know that this was something the Council on Aging had done for a while.”
The forum is open to the public and will be recorded and shown on the local cable access channel (Channel 9) as well as the town’s YouTube channel. The public will not be able to speak or ask questions of the candidates but are encouraged to submit questions to The Daily News prior to the forum. Questions can be sent to Rogers at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
“All of the questions will go through the moderator,” Currier said. “So I would suggest to people if they have something that they would like to ask candidates, that they send it over to Dave and he can decide if he’s going to include that.”
She explained why the forum is important to the community.
“My thought personally is that it’s a great way for them to get out to the people of the town and show who they are and give people an idea of who they would be voting for,” she said.
DiMaio said he is looking forward to the forum.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “So there were two open positions and I think it’s good to be in front of the public and answer questions and explain to people why you really want to run.”
DiMaio said he hopes to see people exercise their power to vote.
Myette said he is excited to be able to participate in this type of forum.
“It’s not something I got to participate in the first time I ran because it was a write-in campaign,” he said. “So I think it’s a good opportunity for people to talk about what they see as Triton’s biggest needs.”
He said his biggest motivation for running for reelection is the work being done to seek repairs for the middle and high schools.
“I want to see that through,” Myette said.
The Daily News reached out to Colby and Matthews but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
