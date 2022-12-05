NEWBURY — Just in time for holiday cooking and gift giving, “The Community Cooks: The Newbury Town Day Cookbook” is now available for sale with profits benefiting the Newbury Food Pantry.
The cookbook is filled with more than 200 recipes gathered from local contributors, many accompanied with a note about its place in the fabric of the town.
Most use economical ingredients and take advantage of the bounty from local farms, gardens and fish markets. The cookbook can be purchased for $15 at the Main Street Mini-Mart in Byfield, Colby Farm on Scotland Road, Tendercrop Farm on High Road, and Jabberwocky Books at The Tannery in Newburyport.
The recipes encapsulate the character and cultural traditions of Newbury and were central to the meals featured at meetings, church socials, get-togethers and family events over the years.
There are several different twists on chowder, savory bean dip from a beloved Yellow School fourth-grade teacher, fish hash, Irish beef stew and veggie chili. Desserts include Indian pudding, maple nut cake from the woman who owned The Old Curiosity Shop on High Road during the 1950s and 1960s, and the Atkinson family’s cranberry dessert from 1794.
Thanks to assistance from the Museum of Old Newbury, the cookbook also includes treasured recipes from Newbury’s past: Parson Holton’s baked beans from the late 1800s, how to stew a codfish from the late 1700s, and chicken wiggle from the 1920s.
The cookbook is an initiative of the organizers of Newbury Town Day, and all-day event featuring activities for all ages centralized at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm on Littles Lane planned for Aug. 26.
For more information, contact newburytownday@gmail.com.
