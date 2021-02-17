NEWBURY — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted to issue a five-year agricultural license to the Colby family for the continued maintenance of Great Meadow Farm on Orchard Street with an amendment to when the annual haying is permitted.
If the tenant, Lisa Colby, agrees to the new license, the annual baling of hay will take place after July 31. Previous agreements with the tenant dictated that this could not occur until after July 15 to protect nesting birds on the conservation land.
Additionally, the commission plans to have an annual maintenance walk of the property in late fall to ensure all terms of the agreement are being upheld by the tenant.
William Colby, who ran Colby Farm for 60 years before he died of cancer Dec. 26, was the longtime tenant who maintained the conservation land. When he died, the commission began negotiations for a new license with his widow, Lisa.
As part of the agreement, the rental fee for the land has been and will continue to be $100 each year.
The town bought the property on July 6, 1984, for $120,000 and was reimbursed $94,000 by the state. The Conservation Commission is the steward of the land which, according to Town Counsel Lisa Mead, can assign an agricultural license to a tenant without a public bid due to the low value of the agreement.
Conservation agent William Holt said he met with Mead and Town Administrator Tracy Blais recently to discuss the terms of this agreement. As the longtime steward of the property, the Conservation Commission has to sign the agreement and because the town is the legal owner of the property, Blais will sign the agreement, as well.
Town officials also confirmed that JR Colby, who chairs the Select Board and runs Colby Farm alongside his wife, Elizabeth Knight, is not involved in the Great Meadow Farm agreement involving his stepmother, Lisa Colby, so there is "no apparent conflict," Holt said.
JR Colby has said that he and his father always kept their businesses separate, so he has no say in the Green Meadow agreement.
During public comment, Mark Gleckman of Riverview Drive asked the commission to further address accusations on social media that there could be any conflict of interest with JR Colby's position on the Select Board and this agreement.
Holt said he had not seen any records that would indicate the involvement of the Select Board in this process.
In an emailed public comment, siblings Lee Bernier and Harry Karahalis, whose family once owned the property, expressed their support for the renewal of an agreement with the Colby family.
"The Colby family has taken care of the Great Meadow in the spirit that my family wanted when it was sold to the town of Newbury at a reduced price," they wrote. "The Karahalis family expected the property to remain an open space to be used for agricultural and recreation that could be enjoyed by the citizens of Newbury.
"To remain an open space, the uplands had to be cut every year with an emphasis on not allowing the perimeter from encroaching onto the field," they continued. "We thank the Colby family as they fulfilled the wishes of the Karahalis family."
