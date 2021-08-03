BYFIELD — After just under an hour of discussion Tuesday, a public hearing on the Village at Cricket Lane was continued to Sept. 7 so that Conservation Commission members can look over a previous environmental peer review and other materials.
The developer, Cricket Lane LLC, received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18 for a comprehensive permit to add 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
As stated in the board’s decision, the developer must complete wetland replication and restoration work due to the impact this project would have on wetlands.
The plans include the filling of 1,730 square feet of wetlands, the “historic filling” of 2,039 square feet of wetlands — filling done previously, and the temporary disturbance of 855 square feet of wetlands for construction of the road and wetland replication.
In total, the developer would disturb 4,624 square feet of wetlands and replace 5,660 square feet of wetlands — or 1.5 times the area of both filling and historic filling.
The hearing opened June 1 and was continued to June 22 and then July 13 so the commission could complete a site walk with Ben Osgood of Ranger Engineering & Design LLC. On July 13, the commission was unable to reach a quorum, so the hearing was continued until this week.
On Tuesday, Osgood provided a recap of what has happened over the last few weeks, noting that a site walk has since taken place.
Pearson Drive residents have worked to try and have MassWildlife's Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program certify a second vernal pool on the property. The state has said it does not have enough evidence to support this without a more in-depth study.
Pearson Drive resident Daniel Linden, who has a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Michigan State University, studied vernal pools as an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island and spoke on behalf of his neighbors.
In the spring, Linden said he kept a close eye on the area he believes to be a vernal pool, documenting egg masses and tadpoles of wood frogs and spotted salamanders.
He said there are two options, either the state is given time to conduct a long-term study or the developer cuts the number of proposed houses in half to lessen some of the encroachment on wetlands.
At one point, Osgood accused neighbors of trespassing to get samples from the area they believe to be a vernal pool. Linden responded later by saying all samples were taken from a neighbor's property and no trespassing took place.
Commission member Dan Streeter asked Osgood about the distance between the proposed retaining wall and the vernal pool, which is both on the property where the development has been proposed as well as in the Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area. Osgood said the wall is "approximately 35 feet from the edge of the vernal pool."
The wall's purpose is to ensure that stormwater flows away from the vernal pool, he said.
Streeter expressed concern about how amphibians would feel about the wall.
Chairman Brian Colleran questioned the environmental peer review that Ann Marton, director of ecological services at LEC Environmental Consultants Inc., conducted and shared with the Zoning Board of Appeals. He said the commission should request its own review and go through its usual process of working with a peer reviewer.
Douglas Deschenes, an attorney representing the developer, asked the commission to consider the peer review that was already done first and if there are still questions, then the commission could consider asking for a supplemental review from Marton.
After some debate, commission members agreed to look over the review and outline any questions and concerns ahead of the next meeting. The commission also wants to take time to review conditions included in the decision on the comprehensive permit by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The commission will reconvene Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. An agenda is to be posted at www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
