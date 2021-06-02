BYFIELD — An engineering firm for the Village at Cricket Lane presented wetland replication and stormwater management plans to the Conservation Commission on Tuesday.
The development, a proposed 800-foot cul-de-sac with 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive, was approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18.
The property is bordered by the Pearson Drive residential neighborhood and the Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area.
Ben Osgood of Ranger Engineering & Design LLC provided the commission with an overview of the plans, saying the property includes five wetland lines as determined about two years ago.
The plans include the filling of 1,730 square feet of wetlands, the "historic filling" of 2,039 square feet of wetlands — filling done previously, and the temporary disturbance of 855 square feet of wetlands for construction of the road and wetland replication.
In total, the developer would disturb 4,624 square feet of wetlands and replace 5,660 square feet of wetlands — or 1.5 times the area of both filling and historic filling.
Commission co-Chairperson Ben Gahagan asked if other locations were considered for wetland replication because the current plan would, in turn, affect current wetlands.
Other spots were considered, but this particular area seemed to cause the least disturbance, Osgood explained. Replication has to take place in the same wetlands system as the affected wetlands, he said.
Gahagan said he believes there are ways to conduct the replication without crossing into current wetlands but asked for a site walk so this could be discussed further.
Chairman Brian Colleran expressed concern about the percentage of the buffer zone to be affected by the project, especially if any amphibians could be affected.
He asked if there was any consideration of putting pathways under the road or fences to keep wildlife out of the development.
Osgood said that had not been discussed, but he did not necessarily think fencing would keep wildlife such as frogs and salamanders out of the area.
He noted that most of the conversations have focused on restoring shrubs, trees and other plantings.
Pearson Drive resident Daniel Linden spoke as a representative for the neighborhood, asking what neighbors could expect from the process. The neighbors have hired a law firm and are working with environmental consultants to take a closer look at the plans.
One of the main concerns is that so many homes are proposed for an area surrounded by wetlands, Linden said.
There were also questions about whether the property has a second vernal pool.
"There are some questions about the isolated land subject to flooding, which is in the middle of the property, whether or not it's a vernal pool," he said. "I know there was evidence submitted years ago that it had the attributes of a vernal pool, but it wasn't definitive."
Linden, who holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Michigan State University, studied vernal pools as an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island.
For the past few months, he has been keeping a close eye on this particular area and has documented egg masses and tadpoles of wood frogs and spotted salamanders.
The state, however, is hesitant to certify the area as a vernal pool until a more long-term study has been conducted, Linden said.
The commission plans to conduct a site walk with Osgood on June 15. The public hearing was continued by the commission to June 22 for further discussion after the site walk.
