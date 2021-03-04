NEWBURY — The Council on Aging, a local resource for COVID-19 vaccine questions, is keeping waitlists of residents who are trying to make vaccination appointments.
Staff members are available to help residents find appointments at local CVS Pharmacy locations, through veterans services or at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Newbury is one of nine municipalities making up the new Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which is set to go live with vaccination clinics next week. The other municipalities include Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Details of this collaborative will soon be available at www.mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.
The Council on Aging has waitlists for those who are aged 75 and older, those who are aged 65 and older and seniors who are homebound.
Following recent approval from the state for this regional collaborative, Council on Aging staff members will soon follow-up with those on the waitlists to help them register for appointments.
For those in need of transportation to their appointments, the Council on Aging is coordinating rides using its own van, as well as Northern Essex Elder Transport volunteer drivers and Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's COVID-19 Vaccination Transportation Service.
Those interested in volunteering with Northern Essex Elder Transport can call the Council on Aging for more information. There are many seniors in Newbury who need transportation to and from medical appointments and other local errands.
The Council on Aging is available by phone, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 978-462-8114. While the office at 63 Hanover St. remains closed to the public, seniors may call to schedule an appointment, if they wish to meet with staff in person.
The organization continues to offer programs on the local cable access station, Channel 9, as well as monthly grab and go meal and activity kits.
Last week's newsletter included a survey for seniors to share feedback about the organization. That survey is also available at www.townofnewbury.org/council-aging.
Residents of all municipalities should reach out to their local Council on Aging, if they have questions about vaccination clinics.
