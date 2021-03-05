NEWBURY — The Council on Aging, a local resource for COVID-19 vaccine questions, is keeping waitlists of residents trying to make vaccination appointments.
Staff members are available to help residents find appointments at local CVS Pharmacy locations, through veterans services or at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Newbury is one of nine municipalities making up the new Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which is set to go live with vaccination clinics next week. The other municipalities are Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Details on this collaborative will soon be available at www.mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.
The council has waitlists for those 75 and older, those 65 and older, and homebound seniors.
Following recent approval from the state for this regional collaborative, council staff members will soon follow up with those on the waitlists to help them register for appointments.
For those in need of transportation to appointments, the council is coordinating rides using its own van, as well as Northern Essex Elder Transport volunteer drivers and Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's COVID-19 Vaccination Transportation Service.
Those interested in volunteering with Northern Essex Elder Transport can call the council for more information. There are many seniors in Newbury who need transportation to and from medical appointments and other local errands.
The council is available by phone, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 978-462-8114. While the office at 63 Hanover St. remains closed to the public, seniors may call to schedule an appointment if they wish to meet with staff in person.
The organization continues to offer programs on the local cable TV access station, Channel 9, as well as monthly grab-and-go meals and activity kits.
Last week's newsletter included a survey for seniors to share feedback about the organization. That survey is also available at www.townofnewbury.org/council-aging.
Residents of all municipalities should reach out to their local Council on Aging if they have questions about vaccination clinics.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Amesbury Council on Aging: 978-388-8138
Georgetown Council on Aging: 978-352-5726
Groveland Council on Aging: 978-372-1101
Merrimac Council on Aging: 978-346-9549
Newbury Council on Aging: 978-462-8114
Newburyport Council on Aging: 978-462-0430
Rowley Council on Aging: 978-948-7637
Salisbury Council on Aging: 978-462-2412
West Newbury Council on Aging: 978-363-1104
