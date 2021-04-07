NEWBURY — The Council on Aging is hosting a wide range of virtual self-care programs this month through town cable access Channel 9.
On Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m., Roots to Wings Yoga and Healing presents “Healing Yoga” with senior yoga instructor Arleen Damon. It will focus on muscles, organs and energy through meridian tapping, stretching and other slow, mindful movements.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m., there will be “Exercise to Music” with Paula Pressler. It’s an hour of fitness set to music, including stretching, hand weights, no- to low-impact aerobic movements and a cooldown.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m., the Council on Aging joins the Massachusetts Councils on Aging to offer cooking demonstrations as self-care with registered dietitian Tara Hammes. Meals will include spinach and artichoke pizza and white chicken chili.
On Fridays at 1 p.m., there will be a 45-minute mediation session with Arleen Damon of Roots to Wings Yoga and Healing.
On Saturdays at 9 a.m., there will be “Chair Yoga” with Chris Howe. Beginners can learn simple techniques while intermediate learners can build up their skills during this hourlong program.
On Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., there will be an hourlong Neil Diamond tribute program with Robert Neary. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m., Michelle Ellicks, Registered Motor Vehicles community outreach coordinator, will discuss a variety of subjects for seniors concerning driving. Topics will include the Real ID program, rules of the road and safe driving tips, and advice for families and caregivers concerned about a person’s ability to drive safely.
For questions about accessing these programs, call the Council on Aging at 978-462-8114.
The Outdoor Coffee and Chat Event for all interested seniors is April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 63 Hanover St. Changing Tides Food Truck will sell coffee, doughnuts and pastries. People are encouraged to bring their own chair.
The council is taking reservations for van rides to local grocery stores, medical appointments and errands such as the bank or post office. To reserve a space in the van, call the council at least three business days prior to the day of the ride needed. Limited space is available due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For those needing transportation to COVID-19 vaccine clinics, call 978-462-8114, ext. 12, and ask for Karen.
For more on Council on Aging services, visit www.townofnewbury.org/council-aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.