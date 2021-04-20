Newbury Cultural Council planning celebration for town

NEWBURY — The Cultural Council is planning Newbury Town Day, a celebration of all three neighborhoods — Byfield, Plum Island and Old Town — for late spring 2022.
"Geographically speaking, it's a very large town and it's not so easy for us to get to know our neighbors and a lot of us in Newbury aren't necessarily aware of all the resources that we have in this town," council Chair Robin Lawson said.
Between the town's history and agriculture, to its music and arts, the council wants this to be an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate all that Newbury has to offer in a central part of town.
Some of the potential events include a kayak race, farmers market, road race, chowder cookoff, vintage baseball, scavenger hunt, wagon rides, open artist studios, clam-shucking contest, comedy skits, family photo display, aviation history talk, a fiddling concert and historical walking tours.
The main activities would likely take place at the Upper Green and Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, but the council is looking at other locations, too.
"It's a way for people to get to know their neighbors, get to know their town better, to appreciate their town more, and to support a sense of community here," Lawson said.
The event's steering committee is made up of volunteers from all three neighborhoods, including Lawson and Heidi Fram as co-chairs, Mike Volpone, Ryan Kelley, Dick Bazirgan and Lynn Kettleson.
Alicia Greco is an ex-officio member and liaison to the Select Board.
The committee will give a presentation at the annual Town Meeting on April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium. Members will be available to answer any questions people have about the event.
Under Article 20 of the town warrant, the committee is requesting $5,000 from the free cash account to assist with marketing, legal and insurance expenses, a police detail and rentals for the event such as tables and chairs, tents, booths and restrooms.
There will be a planning session May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone interested in helping to plan Newbury Town Day.
All ideas are welcome. The planning session would take place at Newbury Elementary School and COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing would be enforced.
Everything that the committee has done so far has been through the help of volunteers. Newbury resident Tracey Smith completed all the design work for the logo and flyers.
For further questions, email newburytownday@gmail.com. There will soon be a website and a Facebook page for the event.
