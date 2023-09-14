NEWBURY — The Newbury Cultural Council has set an Oct. 17 deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs.
Grants support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Newbury – including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops and lectures, according to council Chairperson Robin Lawson.
The Newbury Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth.
The LCC program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities each year. The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funding to each community.
This year, the Newbury Cultural Council will distribute about $5,600 in grants. Previously funded projects include Newbury Town Day, PlumFest, Theater Workshop, Bluebird Café, the Newburyport Choral Society, and passes to local museums coordinated by the Newbury Town Library.
For local guidelines and complete information on the Newbury Cultural Council, contact newburymaculturalcouncil@gmail.com. Application forms and more information about the LCC program are available online at www.massculturalcouncil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.