NEWBURY — Proposals to receive funding for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs in town are due Nov. 16 by 11:59 p.m.
The grants can fund a variety of artistic projects and activities in Newbury, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances in schools, workshops and lectures, according to Newbury Cultural Council Chair Robin Lawson.
The council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the state. The program funds thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities each year.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, which then allocates money to each community.
While the total amount of funding available will depend on the Mass Cultural Council’s state budget appropriation, the Newbury Cultural Council distributed $5,000 in grants last year.
Previously funded projects in Newbury include the Triton Winter Guard and Percussion Show, the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, passes for Newbury seniors to the Peabody Essex Museum, Newburyport Choral Society and Theater in the Open.
For local guidelines and information about the Newbury Cultural Council, contact newburymaculturalcouncil@gmail.com.
Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at www.mass-culture.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.