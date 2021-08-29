NEWBURY – Grant proposals for funding to support community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs are due to the Newbury Cultural Council by midnight Friday, Oct. 15.
According to A press release from the Newbury Cultural Council, these grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Newbury, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops and lectures.
The council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth.
The local cultural council program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities each year, according to the release.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, that then allocates funding to every community.
This year, the Newbury Cultural Council will distribute a projected $3,000 in grants. Previously funded projects include: Triton Winter Guard and Percussion Show, Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, passes for Newbury seniors to the Peabody Essex Museum, Newburyport Choral Society and Theater in the Open.
Grant applications and information about the program are available online at https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
Questions and information specific to the Newbury Cultural Council should be emailed to Newburymaculturalcouncil@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.