NEWBURY – The Newbury Democratic Town Committee has endorsed the Fair Share Amendment, a proposed 4% state tax on incomes above $1 million that backers say would raise about $2 billion a year for transportation and public education.
The amendment, backed by the Raise Up Massachusetts coalition of community organizations, faith-based groups, and labor unions, is expected to appear on the November 2022 statewide ballot.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, communities like Newbury have struggled to keep up with the cost of education. As we get back to work to rebuild the economy, we need to come together and invest in our future generations,” said Dan Emerson, co-chair of the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, in a press release.
“We are a wealthy state, and we call on those of us who continue to do extremely well for themselves to pay their fair share; a small tax on income over a million dollars a year will have a big impact on our ability to deliver quality education for our children,” said Pam Wool, a member of the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, said in the release.
The Legislature advanced the Fair Share Amendment one step closer to the ballot with a Constitutional Convention vote in 2019.
A rally is planned at the Bartlet Mall in Newburyport at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in support of the amendment. Members of local community and faith-based groups and labor union members from Greater Newburyport are expected to attend, according to a press release from Raise Up Massachusetts. The gathering will be on the Pond Street side of the mall on High Street.
For information and to RSVP, go to https://raiseupma.us/seacoast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.